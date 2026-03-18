Eid al Fitr confirmed for Friday

The kingdom’s moon-sighting committee met to observe the new moon that marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2026, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on the evening of Wednesday, March 18. The kingdom’s moon-sighting committee met to observe the new moon that marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

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Authorities later announced that the crescent had not been sighted, meaning Ramadan will complete the full 30 days of fasting before the festival begins.

The confirmation follows the Islamic tradition of determining the start of a new lunar month through physical moon observation.

With the moon not visible, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will therefore conclude Ramadan on Thursday, March 19, and celebrate Eid al Fitr the following day.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the schedule for the Eid holiday in the private and non-profit sectors.

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The ministry said the holiday period would begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, and last for four days, in line with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law.

Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, spokesperson for the ministry, said the announcement was meant to give employers and employees time to prepare for the festive break.

He said the early notice would allow organisations to plan work schedules while ensuring continuity of essential services and safeguarding workers’ rights to the holiday.

Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and engage in prayer, charity and reflection.

On the day of Eid, families gather for special prayers and celebrations as they mark the completion of the holy month.

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