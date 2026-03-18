Kananura said drivers should use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Kananura said drivers should use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Police issues traffic advisory as floodwaters cut off key roads in Kampala

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes after heavy rainfall caused flooding that made sections of Gulu Highway and Jinja Highway impassable.

Police have issued a traffic advisory after flooding made sections of major roads in Kampala impassable.

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According to the Police spokesperson for traffic and road safety, SP Michael Kananura, flooding has affected the Mayanja stream area after Kawanda along the Gulu Highway, leaving the road temporarily unusable for motorists.

Kananura said drivers should use alternative routes to avoid delays.

He advised motorists travelling along the affected route to use Nansana–Wakiso–Matuga and Gayaza–Kasangati–Matuga as alternative roads.

He also urged drivers to follow instructions issued by traffic officers.

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“Please exercise caution & follow guidance from traffic Police,” he said.

Earlier, Kananura had also warned motorists about another disruption along Jinja Highway.

He posted on X that the road at Kyambogo had been cut off due to heavy rainfall, forcing authorities to advise drivers to seek other routes.

“All road users along the route are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays & inconvenience. Please exercise caution, follow guidance from traffic & prioritize safety,” he said.

The advisory comes as heavy rains continue to affect several parts of Kampala and nearby areas, causing flooding and disrupting traffic on some key roads.

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