The history of international basketball

By the early 20th century, the sport was being played in countries in 3 other areas of the world

Basketball was invented in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts, by Dr. James Naismith, but it quickly spread beyond the United States. Sports fans can become a member of 1xBet online - 1xbet.ug/en has lots of different bets on basketball.

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By the early 20th century, the sport was being played in countries in 3 other areas of the world:

Europe;

Asia;

and Latin America.

This was helped by organizations such as the YMCA and by international students who carried the game back to their home countries. This rapid global growth created the need for an international governing body. Now, 1xBet online offers an impressive set of 1xBet bets on international basketball too.

Establishing FIBA

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In 1932, the Fédération Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA) was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, by 8 national federations, including Argentina, Italy, and Switzerland. FIBA became the official world governing body for basketball and played a crucial role in standardizing rules and organizing international competitions.

You may definitely want to try a 1xBet ug registration - 1xbet.ug/en/registration has lots of basketball bets on competitions from those aforementioned countries too.

Just four years later, basketball made its Olympic debut at the 1936 Berlin Games, marking a major milestone in the sport’s international recognition.

FIBA continued to expand basketball’s global reach from the 1950s. Punters can try their 1xBet ug registration to make all sorts of 1xBet bets on major FIBA competitions as well.

The first FIBA Men’s World Cup was held in 1950 in Argentina, followed by the first Women’s World Cup in 1953 in Chile. These tournaments provided regular, high-level international competition and helped develop strong basketball traditions in Europe, South America, and later Africa and Asia. Women’s basketball also gained greater visibility when it was added to the Olympic program in 1976.

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A huge turning point and the Dream Team

A major turning point came in 1989, when FIBA allowed professional players to compete in international events. Try now a login 1xBet - 1xbet.ug/en/user/login will have hundreds of different basketball betting markets at your disposal.

This led to the famous U.S. “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which featured NBA superstars and dramatically increased global interest in international basketball.

Since then, international competitions have become more competitive, with many countries producing NBA-level talent and challenging traditional powers. And the NBA is also available at 1xBet , and to access those great bets, you can make your 1xBet login today.

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