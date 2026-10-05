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Uganda’s envoy in Kenya arrested over Shs494m government loss

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:25 - 05 October 2026
Herbert Kiguli
Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Herbert Kiguli, has been arrested over allegations that he caused government a financial loss of Shs494 million.
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  • IG has arrested Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Herbert Kiguli.

  • He is accused of causing a Shs494,097,270 financial loss to government.

  • Kiguli is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

  • Details of how the alleged loss occurred are expected to emerge in court.

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Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Kenya, Herbert Kiguli, has been arrested over allegations that he caused the government a financial loss of more than Shs494 million.

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) arrested Kiguli, 59, as part of an investigation into the alleged loss of public funds.

IG spokesperson Ali Munira confirmed the arrest, according to Trumpet News, and said Kiguli would appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala later in the day.

The Inspectorate accuses Kiguli of causing a financial loss of Shs494,097,270 to the Government of Uganda.

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Kiguli serves as Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, one of the country’s diplomatic missions in Kenya.

The IG had not disclosed details of the transactions or decisions that allegedly caused the loss by the time of his arrest.

More information about the case is expected to emerge when prosecutors present the charges before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The arrest adds Kiguli to the list of senior government officials who have faced investigations and prosecution over the handling of public funds.

The allegations against him have not been proven. Kiguli is presumed innocent unless found guilty by a competent court.

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