UCC speaks out on Nation Media blackout

The Uganda Communications Commission says it is seeking verified information on the shutdown of Nation Media Group outlets as questions continue over the security operation and the legal basis for the blackout.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has issued its first public statement following the shutdown of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda's television and radio stations during an overnight security operation.

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UCC executive director Nyombi Thembo said in a statement posted said the regulator was consulting relevant government agencies to establish what had happened.

"The Uganda Communications Commission has noted the circumstances that have led to the Nation Media Group's outlets, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, and KFM, going off air," Thembo said.

"Consultations have begun with the relevant government stakeholders to obtain verified information."

He urged the public to remain calm as the consultations continue.

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"The Commission urges the public to remain calm and allow these consultations to proceed."

"We will provide further updates as appropriate once the consultations conclude."

The statement came hours after security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group premises in Namuwongo and at the Serena Hotel, where part of the company's broadcast infrastructure is located.

Security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda premises in Namuwongo

The operation forced NTV Uganda and Spark TV off air at about 5am, while KFM and Dembe FM also experienced interruptions.

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The deployment followed a series of posts on X by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announcing that NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor would be shut down.

"NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today!" Gen Kainerugaba posted shortly after 1am.

He later added: "Both NTV and Monitor will not re-open without my permission."

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) subsequently expressed concern over the shutdown, saying it had begun engaging the Ministry of ICT, UCC and the Chief of Defence Forces to seek clarification and an amicable resolution.

The developments escalated further when Gen Kainerugaba directed police patrols to arrest Nation Media Group Uganda managing director Susan Nsibirwa.

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