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Muhoozi orders arrest of Nation Media MD Susan Nsibirwa, Broadcasters Association worried

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:50 - 28 June 2026
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Nation Media Group Uganda managing director Susan Nsibirwa
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ordered the arrest of Nation Media Group Uganda managing director Susan Nsibirwa as broadcasters raise concerns over the shutdown of the company's media outlets.
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Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ordered the arrest of Nation Media Group Uganda managing director Susan Nsibirwa, hours after security forces shut down the company's television and radio stations.

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In a series of posts on X on Sunday, June 28, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba identified Nsibirwa by name and instructed police to arrest her.

"I hear there is a small girl called 'Sue'....! We are looking for her. We will discipline her. She cannot cause chaos in our country," he posted.

In another post, he added: "Sue Nsibirwa....I'm looking for her."

Minutes later, he wrote: "All police patrols are instructed to arrest her on sight!"

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The latest posts came after security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda premises in Namuwongo and at the Serena Hotel, where part of the company's broadcast infrastructure is located.

Security personnel deployed at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda premises in Namuwongo

The overnight operation forced NTV Uganda and Spark TV off air by about 5am. Staff reported that security personnel prevented people from entering or leaving the premises.

The shutdown followed several posts by Gen Kainerugaba declaring that NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor would be closed.

"NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today!" he wrote shortly after 1am.

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He later added: "Both NTV and Monitor will not re-open without my permission."

Earlier, he had also posted: "In Uganda, I DO NOT believe in a free press! The press should be guided by cadres of the revolution."

Nation Media Group Uganda also owns Daily Monitor, The EastAfrican, KFM, Dembe FM, Ennyanda newspaper and Nation Courier.

Following the shutdown, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) issued a statement expressing concern over the developments.

The association said it was closely monitoring the shutdown of NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, KFM, Daily Monitor and The EastAfrican.

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NAB also noted Gen Kainerugaba's public statements that the stations would not reopen without his permission.

"We are deeply concerned about this action and its impact on the media ecosystem, and the rights enshrined under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (As Amended)," the association said.

NAB said it had begun engaging the Ministry of ICT, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Chief of Defence Forces to seek clarification and pursue what it described as an amicable resolution.

The association said it would issue a more detailed statement once verified facts become available.

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