UCC clarifies on Starlink, Airtel partnership: What you need to know

In a statement dated January 8, 2026, the Commission’s Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo, said public comments attributed to him had been misinterpreted, creating confusion about Starlink’s status in the country.

The Uganda Communications Commission has dismissed reports that Starlink is set to launch direct internet services for consumers in Uganda this week.

“Recent public comments attributed to me have given the impression that Starlink is to launch direct-to-consumer services in Uganda this week, in partnership with Airtel Uganda. While this interpretation is understandable due to the excitement around satellite technology, it is not accurate,” Thembo said.

He explained that what has been announced is a group-level strategic agreement between Airtel Africa and SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink.

The agreement allows Airtel Africa to consider using Starlink’s satellite capacity within its network, subject to regulatory approval in each country.

Thembo stressed that this does not amount to a market launch in Uganda.

“There will be no retail service launch in Uganda this week, and currently, no approval has been granted for direct-to-consumer Starlink operations in the country,” he said.

He added that Starlink does not yet have the regulatory authorisation to offer services directly in Uganda, either on its own or through licensed operators.

He noted that no company can operate in the country without approval, even if satellite signals cross borders.

According to Thembo, the model under discussion is a wholesale satellite capacity model.

Under this approach, once approved, Airtel Uganda would use satellite capacity as part of its infrastructure, similar to fibre or microwave links, while customers remain under Airtel’s service.

“This distinction is crucial,” he said, noting that regulation applies differently to infrastructure than to retail services.

Thembo said Uganda supports satellite technology, especially to improve access in remote areas, but remains committed to a regulated wholesale model to protect consumers, national security and the industry.