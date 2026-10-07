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Two arrested in foiled kidnap of 10 year old boy in Nansana

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:29 - 07 October 2026
The two suspects were brought back to the crime scene on Tuesday
Nansana police arrested two suspects and rescued a 10-year-old boy following a vehicle theft and a Shs20 million ransom demand. Investigations continue.
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Police in Nansana have arrested a car washer and a boda boda rider over the alleged kidnapping of a 10-year-old child for a Shs20 million ransom after the theft of a vehicle.

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Officers recovered the child and the silver Subaru Impreza, registration number UA 229AR, during a follow-up operation.

Police identified the suspects as Benard Matovu, 20, and Christopher Ssemata, 30, a boda boda rider. Both live in Nsumbi, Kyebando, Wakiso District.

According to preliminary investigations, Matovu went to a home in Nansana East 2A at about 9am on October 4, 2026, after someone called him to wash the car.

Police allege that he drove away with the vehicle after washing it, switched off his mobile phones and headed to Senge in Wakiso Sub-county.

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At about 2pm, he allegedly abducted the child from the family’s workshop and transported the child to Nsumbi Village in Kyebando.

Police said Matovu demanded Shs20 million for the child’s release and supplied a bank account into which the money was to be paid.

Investigators tracked the case and mounted a coordinated operation that led to the recovery of both the child and the vehicle.

Police also rescued the two suspects from a mob. They remain in custody as officers investigate the alleged kidnapping, ransom demand and vehicle theft.

The police account did not specify Ssemata’s alleged role or indicate whether anyone paid the ransom.

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