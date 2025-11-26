Top creatives set to unpack Uganda’s cultural future at tomorrow’s Afro Exchange Summit

The Afro Exchange Summit serves as the official lead-up to the Afro Exchange platform, a long-term creative movement anchored in Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking philosophy, designed to drive cross-cultural collaboration between Africa’s leading creative cities.

As Uganda prepares for the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Creative Summit tomorrow - Thursday, November 27th, at District 24, attention turns to the exceptional lineup of creatives whose presence is set to redefine conversations around music, fashion, art and storytelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The summit, themed “Uganda’s Creative Identity in a Connected Africa,” will bring together some of the most respected and influential minds across the cultural space, individuals whose work has shaped industries, pushed boundaries and built pathways for the next generation of African creatives.

In music, the summit will host a panel of some of the biggest trendsetters, led by fast-rising global talent Joshua Baraka, whose digital-first strategy and growing international footprint have positioned him as one of Uganda’s most exciting contemporary music exports.

The panel will also have a disc spinner and cultural curator- DJ Vans, a leading figure in Uganda’s live music and entertainment scene, celebrated for transforming performances into immersive cultural moments across some of the country’s biggest platforms.

From the production side, Steve Keys, known for shaping sound quality and creative direction behind major projects, will share insights on building global-ready music from the studio level, while Abasa will bring industry depth on the business of music, management structures and the legal frameworks that protect creative talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fashion and visual culture will be led by icons who have built more than brands; they have built movements.

Santa Anzo, widely recognised for championing sustainable fashion and mentorship, will speak on building long-lasting creative legacies, while fashion entrepreneur Abryanz, known for recognising and celebrating African fashion over the years, will unpack how structure, systems, and vision are transforming fashion into a viable industry.

Adding to this powerhouse lineup is Troy Elimu, widely known as Denim Cartel, a cultural architect who has transformed denim into a statement of identity, sustainability, and African pride.

Through his bold upcycled fashion philosophy, Troy has positioned streetwear as a serious cultural language, redefining how heritage, rebellion and craftsmanship intersect in modern African fashion.

Next-generation creatives such as Azarya will highlight how street culture, heritage, and collaboration, are redefining fashion as a powerful storytelling tool for Uganda’s evolving identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The storytelling pillar of the summit brings together voices that are shaping how Uganda sees itself, and how Africa and the world understand African stories.

Rebecca Nanjengo will address the critical issues of quality, policy, and perception in Uganda’s creative economy, while visual and performance artist Ezi will explore how art can transcend borders without losing cultural authenticity.

Multidisciplinary creative Xenson, known for being an all-round artiste, will demonstrate how collaboration across artistic disciplines is positioning Uganda as a serious cultural exporter.

But since the media tell the stories of every creative, making them critical stakeholders for the creative industry, the summit will feature a media round table discussion, that will have names like Douglas Lwanga, Sammy Wetala, Viana Indi, Andrew Kaggwa, and many others, dissect the state of the creative industry and what platforms like the Afro exchange mean for the future.

Speaking about the summit, Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, highlighted the importance of the platform in reshaping the future of African creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Afro Exchange Creative Summit is more than a conversation. It is a moment of reflection and a call to action. We are bringing together minds that are actively shaping culture to define where our creative industry must go next. This is the beginning of a bigger journey that will fully come alive when Kampala and Lagos connect through the Afro Exchange in 2026,” she said.

The Afro Exchange Summit serves as the official lead-up to the Afro Exchange platform, a long-term creative movement anchored in Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking philosophy, designed to drive cross-cultural collaboration between Africa’s leading creative cities.