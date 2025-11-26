Advertisement

12 NUP supporters released as court rejects state objection to bail

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:42 - 26 November 2025
Prosecutors said the suspects, together with others still on the run, mobilised crowds and attacked security personnel on duty. Image credit: NilePost
The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court has granted bail to 12 NUP supporters arrested over violent clashes at a campaign event, despite state objections citing the tense political climate.
The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court has released 12 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters on bail after their arrest on Monday during clashes at a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

The group faced charges of inciting violence and assaulting security officers after chaos broke out at the rally and along the procession route.

Prosecutors said the suspects, together with others still on the run, mobilised crowds and attacked security personnel on duty.

State prosecutor Catherine Nakaggwa opposed their bail, saying the tense political climate made the accused more likely to reoffend.

She argued that freeing them could also disrupt ongoing investigations and the arrest of other suspects.

“Given the current political climate, releasing them now poses a risk because similar offences could easily be repeated, which may lead to loss of lives,” Nakaggwa said.

Defence lawyer Kakuru Tumusiime insisted the accused were responsible community members with families and no previous record of reoffending.

He said keeping them in custody would harm their dependants.

Trial Magistrate Angella Ayalo sided with the defence and granted each of the 12 suspects cash bail of Shs200,000. Their sureties were bonded at Shs1 million non-cash.

The case was adjourned to December 23 for further hearing.

