EC to recruit over 50,000 to handle new polling machines

The Electoral Commission will recruit more than 50,000 staff to operate 109,142 upgraded biometric voter verification machines for the 2026 General Elections, as part of wider preparations that include ballot paper production, observer accreditation and intensified enforcement of campaign guidelines.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will recruit more than 50,000 personnel to operate the upgraded Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) that will be used at all polling stations during the 2026 General Elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EC chairperson Justice Simon Mugyenyi Byabakama said the Commission has procured 109,142 BVVKs, which use fingerprints and facial recognition to verify voter identity.

He said 60,000 kits have already been delivered, with the remaining 49,142 expected by the end of November 2025.

Justice Byabakama said the BVVKs are meant to strengthen the integrity of the vote.

“The system will help us ensure that only registered persons vote and that no one votes more than once. It will support the Commission to achieve the One-Man/Woman-One Vote principle,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The devices will be deployed to all 50,739 polling stations across the country.

The Commission is recruiting 50,739 operators, one for each polling station, and 1,050 trainers who will guide and support the operators.

Technical staff are also undergoing training so they can serve as trainers of trainers.

Justice Byabakama said the EC will soon conduct public demonstrations of the BVVKs for political parties, candidates, election observers, civil society, the media and the public to ensure everyone understands how the kits work.

Justice Byabakama also spoke about the progress of other election preparations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the Commission received about 300 petitions arising from the nomination exercise, but these are a small fraction of the 83,597 candidates nominated for the 45,505 elective positions.

“It becomes clear that the majority of the nominations were undertaken and concluded without any incidents,” he said.

Ballot paper production for all elective positions is currently underway.

The EC contracted both international and local firms, including Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC in Dubai, UniPrint in South Africa, Inform Lykos in Greece, Sintel Security in Nairobi, Picfare Industries in Kampala, and Graphics Systems in Kampala.

These firms will produce ballot papers for presidential, parliamentary and local council elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Byabakama urged political parties contesting in the presidential race to submit names of their accredited agents early so they can witness the delivery of ballot papers printed abroad at the airport and monitor those printed within Uganda at EC warehouses.

“This measure is intended to ensure transparency and stakeholder confidence in the handling of election materials,” he said.

The EC is also accrediting national and international election observers and media practitioners.

Observers in Kampala Region, covering Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala City, will be accredited at the EC headquarters, while those in the rest of the districts will be cleared by their respective district accreditation committees.

Justice Byabakama said accreditation is essential for orderly conduct during pre-polling, polling, vote counting, results declaration and post-polling processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He encouraged observer missions and media houses to submit applications early to avoid delays.

On campaigns, Justice Byabakama said the EC appreciates candidates who have followed the harmonised campaign programme, observed agreed venues and timelines, and used suitable language.

He warned, however, that some candidates and agents have violated guidelines by holding disruptive processions, making unscheduled stops, using abusive language, or tearing opponents’ posters.

“We strongly condemn acts of violence, hooliganism, and intolerance,” he said.

He added that the EC will not hesitate to sanction individuals or organisations that threaten the integrity of the electoral process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Byabakama said the EC is holding meetings with presidential agents and security agencies to address complaints arising during campaigns.

Another meeting will be convened soon to review progress and handle new concerns.

Justice Byabakama assured the public that the Commission remains committed to delivering transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

“A credible electoral process is a shared responsibility,” he said.

He urged political parties, candidates, security agencies, religious leaders, civil society, the business community, the media and the public to act peacefully and lawfully as the country heads towards polling in 2026.

Advertisement