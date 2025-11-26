Why Jamaican dancehall star Spice snubbed Kampala show
Jamaican dancehall star Spice, real name Grace Latoya Hamilton, has confirmed she will not perform in Kampala as earlier announced.
The concert, titled Spice Queen of Dancehall Live From Jamaica, had been set for December 6, 2025, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.
Preparations were already underway, with top Ugandan acts lined up for the show, but the event will no longer take place as planned.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 25, Spice, famous for hits like Go Down Deh, So Mi Like It and Round Round, told fans she had pulled out because the promoter failed to meet the terms they agreed on.
“I will not be attending this event in Uganda on December 6th. I was truly excited to meet my brothers and sisters there, but unfortunately the promoter did not fulfil the contractual agreements,” she wrote.
The organisers have not yet issued a formal statement in response.