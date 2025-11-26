Advertisement

Why Jamaican dancehall star Spice snubbed Kampala show

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:06 - 26 November 2025
Spice
Jamaican dancehall star Spice has cancelled her December 6 Kampala concert, saying the promoter failed to meet the contractual terms she had agreed to.
Advertisement

Jamaican dancehall star Spice, real name Grace Latoya Hamilton, has confirmed she will not perform in Kampala as earlier announced.

Advertisement

The concert, titled Spice Queen of Dancehall Live From Jamaica, had been set for December 6, 2025, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Preparations were already underway, with top Ugandan acts lined up for the show, but the event will no longer take place as planned.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 25, Spice, famous for hits like Go Down Deh, So Mi Like It and Round Round, told fans she had pulled out because the promoter failed to meet the terms they agreed on.

Advertisement

“I will not be attending this event in Uganda on December 6th. I was truly excited to meet my brothers and sisters there, but unfortunately the promoter did not fulfil the contractual agreements,” she wrote.

The organisers have not yet issued a formal statement in response.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Why Jamaican dancehall star Spice snubbed Kampala show
Entertainment
26.11.2025
Why Jamaican dancehall star Spice snubbed Kampala show
12 NUP supporters released as court rejects state objection to bail
News
26.11.2025
12 NUP supporters released as court rejects state objection to bail
Top creatives set to unpack Uganda’s cultural future at tomorrow’s Afro Exchange Summit
Lifestyle
26.11.2025
Top creatives set to unpack Uganda’s cultural future at tomorrow’s Afro Exchange Summit
EC to recruit over 50,000 to handle new polling machines
News
26.11.2025
EC to recruit over 50,000 to handle new polling machines
2026 polls: 7 candidates die, EC to reopen nominations
News
26.11.2025
2026 polls: 7 candidates die, EC to reopen nominations
Joshua Baraka set for maiden “Into the B’raka Land” concert
Entertainment
26.11.2025
Joshua Baraka set for maiden “Into the B’raka Land” concert