2026 polls: 7 candidates die, EC to reopen nominations

EC chairperson Justice Simon Mugyenyi Byabakama said the new nomination exercise will take place on November 27 and November 28, 2025.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced fresh nominations in seven electoral areas after the death of candidates who had been cleared to run in the 2026 General Elections.

Justice Byabakama said the decision follows Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which requires the Commission to reopen nominations when a candidate dies before polling.

He noted that the EC had already completed the main nomination exercise, clearing 83,597 candidates for 45,505 elective positions from President to Sub-county Councillor.

“We must ensure that voters in the affected areas have a choice on polling day. Fresh nomination is therefore necessary to replace candidates who passed away,” Justice Byabakama said.

The deceased candidates include Tumwikirize Kaakuba Pagiel, an independent candidate for Sub-county Chairperson in Manyogaseka Sub-county, Kassanda; Kubal Patrick, the Male Older Persons representative for Loyoro Sub-county, Kaabong; and Wooti Julius Paul, the NRM candidate for the directly elected councillor seat in Buwakhata and Bukibokolo Sub-county, Bududa.

Others are Akello Joan, the NRM District Woman Councillor candidate for Ayabi Town Council, Kwania; Sembuzi Gerald, the NRM candidate for directly elected councillor in Kisailizi and Lwampanga Sub-county, Nakasongola; Nagudi Beth, the NRM Woman Councillor candidate for Bukiise Sub-county, Sironko; and Mwebaze Racheal, the NRM Woman Councillor candidate for Asinget and Kayoro Sub-county, Tororo.

Justice Byabakama clarified that candidates who were previously nominated in the affected areas will not be required to undergo nomination again.

“Only the positions left vacant by the deceased candidates will be reopened,” he said.

He also reported significant progress in implementing the 2025/2026 elections roadmap.

The EC has completed demarcation of electoral areas, reorganised polling stations, updated the National Voters Register, compiled Special Interest Groups (SIGs) registers, and conducted SIG elections from village to national level. It has also completed nominations for all elective positions.

According to the latest figures released on November 13, 2025, Uganda has 21,681,491 registered voters.

Of these, 10,334,362 are male voters, representing 47 percent, while 11,347,129 are female voters, representing 53 percent.

The country has 146 districts, 312 counties, 353 constituencies, 2,191 sub-counties, 10,717 parishes, 71,214 villages, and 50,739 polling stations.

Justice Byabakama urged all voters to turn up and exercise their right to vote, and confirmed that the EC will soon begin issuing Voter Location Slips to help them identify their polling stations.

“We call upon all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, observers, security agencies, civil society and the electorate, to take note of the polling dates and prepare accordingly,” he said.

The EC released the full polling schedule as follows:

The election of the President and Members of Parliament will take place on January 15, 2026.

The national conference for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) representatives to Parliament will be held on January 19, 2026, alongside elections for SIG Councillors at Sub-county, Town and Municipal Divisions.

SIG elections at Municipality or City Division level will follow on January 20, 2026. The national conference for workers’ representatives to Parliament will be held on January 21, 2026.

District and City Local Government elections, including District and City Chairpersons, Lord Mayor, Mayors and Councillors, will take place on January 22, 2026. Elections for Municipality and City Division Chairpersons and Councillors will be held on January 27, 2026.

The national conference for the National Female Youth Representative to Parliament will be held on January 28, 2026, alongside the national conference for the National Female Older Persons Representative to Parliament and the Army Council meeting for UPDF representatives to Parliament.

SIG elections at District and City levels will follow on January 29, 2026.

The regional conference for Older Persons representatives to Parliament will be held on February 2, 2026, followed by elections for Sub-county, Town and Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councillors on February 4, 2026.

The regional conferences for Regional Youth Representatives to Parliament will take place on February 6, 2026.

Justice Byabakama also revealed that the Commission received about 300 petitions and complaints from the nomination exercise at presidential, parliamentary and local government levels.