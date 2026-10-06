Tooro moves to clear staff arrears as new king orders reforms

Tooro Kingdom plans to clear long-standing staff arrears, strengthen financial discipline and roll out youth, agriculture and reconciliation programmes under Omukama Edward Rukiidi Nyabongo I.

Tooro Kingdom has placed the payment of long-standing staff arrears at the centre of a new reform programme approved by Omukama Edward Rukiidi Nyabongo I.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said the arrears at Muchwa Palace had accumulated over several years and needed urgent attention.

He said the kingdom must find a sustainable way to meet the obligations while putting stronger systems in place to prevent the problem from recurring.

“Our staff keep the Kingdom functioning, and we must find a sustainable way of dealing with these obligations while putting better systems in place to prevent such problems from recurring,” Rwomiire said.

Rwomiire disclosed the plans after meeting Omukama Nyabongo and presenting a list of priorities for the new administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the king had reviewed the proposals, agreed with them and directed his administration to implement them.

Rwomiire was recently retained as Prime Minister as Omukama Nyabongo begins reorganising the kingdom administration.

He said his continued stay in office was not an entitlement but a renewed responsibility to serve the king and the people of Tooro.

The administration also plans to tighten financial discipline and improve accountability.

Rwomiire said programmes would have to carry clear responsibilities, oversight and measurable results. He added that kingdom resources must serve their intended purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said better accountability would help restore confidence in the institution and attract more support.

The kingdom will also strengthen its internal structures through clearer policies, procedures and systems.

Rwomiire said cultural norms and established traditions must also remain part of how the kingdom operates.

Another priority is the completion of youth empowerment incubation hubs.

The centres are expected to provide training, enterprise and agricultural opportunities to young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rwomiire said Omukama Nyabongo plans to visit and inaugurate the hubs during forthcoming Masaza tours.

The kingdom also plans to explore ways of allowing organised youth groups to access kingdom land through lease arrangements for commercial agriculture.

Rwomiire said the proposal would require legal guidance and safeguards.

He argued that productive use of the land could create jobs, raise incomes and protect kingdom property from encroachment and misuse.

Agriculture will form another major part of the programme.

Rwomiire said the kingdom wants to expand existing agricultural projects, increase production, improve market access and promote value addition.

He said he had held talks with Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze, who had offered support including seedlings and fertilisers.

The administration also wants to complete the remaining Masaza Cup games and formally adopt a kingdom strategic plan to guide programmes and measure progress.

Rwomiire said the Queen’s Girls for Girls mentorship programme would also form part of the transition.

Tooro also plans to deepen its engagement with the central government.

Rwomiire said the kingdom would approach ministries, departments and agencies for support in youth empowerment, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure, cultural heritage and enterprise development.

Beyond development projects, the Prime Minister called reconciliation another major task facing the kingdom after months of tensions surrounding the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV and the transition that followed.

“Tooro needs healing. Tooro needs peace. Tooro needs harmony,” Rwomiire said.

“We cannot build a stronger Kingdom if we remain divided.”

Rwomiire also apologised for mistakes he said he made in the period following Omukama Oyo’s death.

“Some of my actions, decisions or omissions may have caused misunderstanding. I take responsibility for my part in those matters and offer a clear and unreserved apology to those who were affected,” he said.

He called on elders and kingdom leaders to properly induct new office bearers so that they understand their authority, responsibilities and the institutions they serve.

Rwomiire said the kingdom must now move away from speculation, blame and division and focus on rebuilding trust.