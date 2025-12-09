In pictures: TikTok Awards Celebrate Sub-Saharan African creativity

Under the ambitious banner of “New Era, New Icons,” the ceremony marked a definitive moment in the continent’s creator economy, honouring the individuals who are not just participating in digital culture but actively reshaping it with their unique blend of storytelling, style, and influence.

The global spotlight shone brightly on the African continent on 6 December, as the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) lit up Johannesburg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the ambitious banner of “New Era, New Icons,” the ceremony marked a definitive moment in the continent’s creator economy, honouring the individuals who are not just participating in digital culture but actively reshaping it with their unique blend of storytelling, style, and influence.

2025 TikTok Awards

The event highlighted TikTok's commitment to elevating the diverse voices that are taking African narratives from local communities to the world stage.

The evening’s proceedings were a spectacle of glitz and glamour, complete with electrifying performances from top regional talents, including Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, and Thabsie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2025 TikTok Awards

Popular creator and entertainer Bontle Modiselle-Moloi commanded the stage as host, bringing an unstoppable energy that captivated the audience throughout the night. On the red carpet, presenters Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani ensured every moment of fashion and flair was captured.

The star power continued with South African favourite Mihlali Ndamase making a surprise appearance to present the Video of the Year award, whilst renowned sports athlete Akani Simbine presented the Sports Creator of the Year Award.

2025 TikTok Awards

With strong support from partner brands such as NIVEA, inDrive, Coca-Cola, and PEP, the awards reflected the platform's commercial and cultural relevance across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The night’s most prestigious title, Creator of the Year, sponsored by NIVEA, was rightly taken by Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook) from Nigeria.

Based in Sokoto, she was recognised for her masterful and cinematic visual storytelling of Northern Nigerian cuisine. Equally impressive was Brian Nwana (@briannwana) from Abuja, who claimed the Storyteller of the Year award.

2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Nwana possesses a rare gift for capturing the human experience, whether through street interviews or compelling personal narratives woven into his food adventures.

As he accepted his award, Nwana reflected: “Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities... and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanzanian sports creator Fanuel John Masamaki (@zerobrainer0) also celebrated a triumphant return, securing Video of the Year for his unique, silent comedy spin on football moments. Other key winners included South Africa’s @malumfoodie for Food Creator and Kenya’s @zozasportscast for Sports Creator.

The diverse list of winners, hailing from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, underscored the continental reach and impact of the awards.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, encapsulated the evening’s significance.

2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

“Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa... we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements,” she said.

The awards also recognised the future of African digital content, with the Rising Star award going to Nairobi-based @tunero_animations, and the Social Impact Creator award, sponsored by Dis-chem, celebrating Dejoke Ogunbiyi (@noositiwantiwa_) for mobilising her community for positive change.