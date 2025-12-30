Advertisement

The 4 things Kasuku wants Shalom to do to thrive in 2026

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 04:20 - 30 December 2025
Shalom Kaweesi
Kasuku advised YouTuber Shalom Kaweesi to control his anger, prioritise family, avoid overextending himself for others, ignore rumour mongers, and enjoy life as he prepares for 2026.
Media personality Daniel Katende Isaac, better known as Kasuku, has advised fellow YouTuber Shalom Kaweesi on how to approach life if he wants to enjoy 2026.

While hosted by Kaweesi, Kasuku said they should stop filming shows while angry.

He urged him to love his family and make them a priority because "you've seen what your wife is capable of doing for you."

"Love those who love you but don't give them false hope," said Kasuku.

He added that he should not go above and beyond to help people and should only do what is necessary.

@shalom_kaweesi Full interview on Shalom 256 YouTube channel #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foryoupagee #foryou #fyp #kasuku ♬ original sound - Shalom Kaweesi

"You can stand behind someone but don't stand with a person," said Kasuku.

He also told Shalom not to allow rumour mongers and those who say bad things about him to derail him from his mission. He said he should let them talk.

Kasuku
Kasuku also advised him to enjoy himself and life.

This was their first public conversation since Shalom Kaweesi was recently released from prison.

Kaweesi, born in the Kawempe division of Kampala, is known for his unapologetic humour and passion for storytelling. He is mainly active on YouTube and TikTok.

Kasuku was represented by his colleague, Shalom 256.

He attended Wakiso Junior for primary, Al Haq Muslim School, Seeta High Green Campus and Makerere University.

Before content creation, he tried music. His first song, Pandemic, released during the Covid-19 lockdown, flopped. He is also an entrepreneur who sells phones and body supplements through Shalom Health Services.

