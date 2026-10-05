Temi Nkem wins Big Brother Naija Season 11

Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija Season 11 with 25.87 per cent of the final vote.

Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija Season 11 with 25.87 per cent of the final vote.

Temi Nkem has won Big Brother Naija Season 11 with 25.87 per cent of the vote, taking home N90 million and a new SUV.

Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija Season 11 with 25.87 per cent of the final vote.

She became the fifth female winner in the history of the reality television show.

Aikou finished second with 23.68 per cent, while Sheba placed third with 9.80 per cent.

Temi takes home N90 million and a new SUV after 10 weeks in the Big Brother house.

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Temi Nkem has won Big Brother Naija Season 11 after beating 23 other contestants in a 10-week contest that drew viewers from Nigeria and across Africa.

Temi secured 25.87 per cent of the final vote to win the “Show Ya Sef” season and become the fifth woman to take the Big Brother Naija crown.

Aikou finished second with 23.68 per cent of the vote, while Sheba came third with 9.80 per cent.

Temi walked away with N90 million in cash and a new sport utility vehicle.

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The season had initially carried a N100 million cash prize. However, organisers allocated N10 million to the Most Influential Player of the Week prize fund.

The competition started with 24 housemates who battled through weekly tasks, Head of House contests, nominations and evictions.

Organisers also introduced new twists, including the Gambit play and changing veto powers for the Head of House.

Season 11 also recorded two disqualifications and one voluntary exit. It was the first Big Brother Naija season to record all three developments in a single edition.

Atinuke Babatunde, the Executive Head of Content and Channels for West Africa at MultiChoice Nigeria, described the season as another successful chapter for the reality show.

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“Season 11 has been another exciting chapter for Big Brother Naija. We saw 24 housemates bring their personalities, perspectives and individual approaches to the game and we are pleased to have shared their journey with our viewers,” Babatunde said.

She thanked viewers who watched, voted and took part in conversations around the programme. She also acknowledged the show’s sponsors and partners.

Big Brother Naija has grown into one of Africa’s most watched reality television franchises. The programme has helped launch careers in entertainment, film, music, fashion, media and other industries.