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Talent Africa, Swangz Avenue tease new ‘Vibe Republic’ experience for December

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 17:44 - 07 October 2026
Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group
Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group
Talent Africa, Swangz Avenue, and Explore Uganda tease Vibe Republic, a major new entertainment and tourism concept launching on December 11, 2026.
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Talent Africa Group, Swangz Avenue and Explore Uganda have teased a new entertainment concept dubbed “Vibe Republic”, setting December 11, 2026, as the date for its first major reveal.

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The three brands released a mystery poster on October 7 carrying little more than the name “Vibe Republic”, the date and the tagline “East Africa’s Vibe Capital”.

Organisers have not yet announced the venue, artiste line-up or programme.

The secrecy has sparked speculation over whether the project will be a music festival, cultural showcase, tourism experience or a mix of all three.

Talent Africa Group and Swangz Avenue are among Uganda’s leading players in events, music and entertainment, while Explore Uganda is the country’s tourism destination brand.

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Their involvement points to a concept likely to combine entertainment with destination marketing.

Vibe Republic is expected to bring together music, culture, entertainment and tourism experiences.

However, organisers have kept the full concept under wraps and said more details will follow.

The December 11 date places the event at the start of Uganda’s busy festive entertainment season, when Kampala and other tourism destinations usually host major concerts, parties and cultural events.

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For now, the organisers are asking the public to save the date as they prepare the next announcement.

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