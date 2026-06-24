Tabz addresses speculation on release; unshaved dreadlocks

Andrew Natumanya, better known as Ninye Tabz

Andrew Natumanya, better known as Ninye Tabz

Tabz's appearance from detention with his dreadlocks intact surprised some observers because several opposition activists detained in recent years have had their heads or facial hair shaved while in custody.

National Unity Platform (NUP) activist and photographer Andrew Natumanya, better known as Ninye Tabz, has pushed back against claims that his detention may have changed his political convictions.

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Tabz took to social media to speak out on the speculation surrounding his release, lashing out at both his captors and those questioning his loyalty to the NUP

"And if you think you scared me and my fight for a better Uganda we all want to see will be tilted, then you’re super dumb to even have a grain of that thought!" Tabz posted

"My name is TABANDAMA and that is in my DNA!"

In a second post accompanied by a photograph showing him with his dreadlocks intact, he wrote: "These dreadlocks were blessed by my late father TABANDAMA and he protects them!"

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"I am African and I will live my life as a true African Lion regardless of the noise from other petty inhabitants of the jungle!"

The posts appeared to respond to growing speculation online following his release from detention earlier this week.

While many supporters celebrated his return, others questioned whether he had been "turned" during detention.

Some social media users suggested NUP officials should be cautious about sharing sensitive information with him.

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Andrew Natumanya, better known as Ninye Tabz

The speculation was fuelled by the fact that Tabz emerged from detention with his dreadlocks untouched.

His appearance surprised some observers because several opposition activists detained in recent years have had their heads or facial hair shaved while in custody.

Among the most prominent cases was that of Edward Ssebufu, commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, whose beard was removed while in detention.

More recently, People's Front for Freedom president Erias Lukwago appeared in court with a shaved head after his arrest.

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NUP activist and fashion designer Latif Madoi also had dreadlocks he had kept for 17 years shaved while in detention.

Tabz was reportedly picked up by security operatives in Kamwokya on June 17, 2026.

His disappearance triggered public concern and calls for his release from the Uganda Law Society, opposition leaders and human rights activists.

He later resurfaced at Kampala Central Police Station and was released on police bond.

Police charged him with unauthorised disclosure of information and unlawful disclosure or obtaining of personal data. The charges are linked to social media posts allegedly made during investigations involving former Speaker Anita Annet Among.