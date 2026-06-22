Ninye Tabz has been released on police bond

Ninye Tabz has been released on police bond

Ninye Tabz released on police bond after days of uncertainty

Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya, walked out of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) on Monday after being granted bond.

Human rights activist and National Unity Platform (NUP) photographer Ninye Tabz has been released on police bond, ending days of uncertainty over his whereabouts.

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Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya, walked out of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) on Monday after being granted bond.

Tabz was reportedly picked up by security operatives in Kamwokya on June 17, 2026. His disappearance sparked widespread criticism from opposition supporters and civil society groups.

The Uganda Law Society and NUP leaders had called on authorities to either produce him in court or release him.

Details surrounding the circumstances of his detention remain unclear. By publication time, police had not publicly explained where he had been held since his reported arrest or the conditions under which he was detained.

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Tabz was officially charged with "unauthorized disclosure of information" and "unlawful disclosure or obtaining of personal data"

The charges are believed to step from viral posts he made during the heavily published investigations against former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

Following news of his release, supporters welcomed the development but continued to demand accountability regarding his detention and treatment while in custody.