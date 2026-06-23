More arrested following release of Tabz - Gen Kainerugaba

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says more arrests have been made and others will follow after Tabz's release

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says more arrests have been made and others will follow after Tabz's release

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said more arrests will follow the release of activist and NUP photographer Ninye Tabz.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has confirmed that Ninye Tabz, whose real name is Andrew Natumanya, has been released but more arrests will be made.

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"We released Tabz the other day. Others have been arrested and will be arrested!" the CDF posted on X.

Gen Kainerugaba did not identify the individuals who have been arrested or those he claimed would be arrested in the future.

His remarks come days after Natumanya was released on police bond following a detention that attracted public attention and criticism from opposition supporters and civil society groups.

Natumanya, a human rights activist and National Unity Platform photographer, was reportedly picked up by security operatives in Kamwokya on June 17, 2026. His disappearance sparked concern after authorities failed to publicly disclose his whereabouts for several days.

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He later resurfaced at Kampala Central Police Station and was released on bond.

Police charged him with unauthorised disclosure of information and unlawful disclosure or obtaining of personal data. The charges are linked to social media posts he allegedly made during widely publicised investigations involving former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

The Uganda Law Society, opposition leaders and rights activists had called on authorities to either produce Natumanya in court or release him.

Questions remain over where he was held during the days he was missing and the circumstances surrounding his detention. By press time, police had not publicly explained where he had been kept before being presented at CPS.