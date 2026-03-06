Suspects targeting luxury cars’ side mirrors arrested in Kampala police operation

During that operation, officers recovered several items including baby mirrors, side mirrors, grills for Toyota Harrier vehicles, lamps and other related parts

Suspects targeting luxury cars such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover for side mirror theft have come under police scrutiny after an intelligence-led operation in Kampala.

Police arrested one suspect identified as Sserugo Denis during an operation conducted on March 3, 2026 along the Lugogo–Nakawa traffic lights on Jinja Road.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Racheal Kawala, officers from Jinja Road Police Station carried out the operation as part of ongoing efforts to stop phone snatching and theft of motor vehicle parts in the area.

“In a continued operation against acts of phone snatching and the theft of motor vehicle parts, particularly side mirrors and grills, along the Lugogo–Nakawa traffic lights on Jinja Road in Kampala District, Police at Jinja Road Police Station conducted an intelligence-led operation on 03/03/2026 targeting the affected areas,” Kawala said.

She said the suspect was arrested near the former Electoral Commission premises.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he and his accomplices, who are still at large, would often target and monitor vehicles, particularly high-end models such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover, before removing and stealing their side mirrors,” Kawala added.

Police said efforts are ongoing to track down the other suspects believed to be part of the group.

Authorities noted that similar operations have previously been conducted along Jinja Road and Wampewo Avenue to curb theft from motor vehicles.

On October 23 and 24, 2025, police carried out another intelligence-led operation in the same corridors and arrested two suspects who were later charged with stealing from motor vehicles.

During that operation, officers recovered several items including baby mirrors, side mirrors, grills for Toyota Harrier vehicles, lamps and other related parts. The exhibits were recovered from Wakiseka.

