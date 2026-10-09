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Sunset At Kuri returns to Buziga for Independence weekend

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:25 - 09 October 2026
The event will feature a special appearance by dancehall musician Cindy Sanyu
Sunset At Kuri returns to Kuri Hotel in Buziga on October 10 with free entry, featuring dancehall star Cindy Sanyu, DJ lineups, barbecue, and birthday fun.
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Kuri Hotel in Buziga will host the second edition of Sunset At Kuri Evening on Saturday, October 10, 2026, bringing music, food and a birthday celebration together over the Independence weekend.

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The event will feature a special appearance by dancehall musician Cindy Sanyu, popularly known as “The King Herself”. Organisers have also lined up four DJ acts to provide music throughout the evening.

Topia Twins of Limelight DJs will join DJ Miracle, Alequ, who specialises in Afro House, and Shali Ahmed on the decks. The line-up gives guests a mix of sounds as the hotel hosts its second Sunset At Kuri gathering.

Topia Twins of Limelight DJs

The evening will also mark the birthday of city socialite Munira. Senior Chef Simples will be on the grill, preparing barbecue and other food for guests.

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Organisers say entry is free, allowing guests to attend the celebration without paying an entrance fee. The event follows the first edition of Sunset At Kuri Evening, although the organisers have not announced a start time for Saturday’s programme.

Event at a glance

  • What: Sunset At Kuri Evening, second edition

  • When: Saturday, October 10, 2026

  • Where: Kuri Hotel, Buziga

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  • Celebrity guest: Cindy Sanyu

  • DJs: Topia Twins, DJ Miracle, Alequ and Shali Ahmed

  • Entry: Free

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