State House says Museveni wrongly blamed for Mpigi traffic gridlock

State House and the Uganda Police have dismissed claims that President Yoweri Museveni was responsible for the prolonged traffic gridlock that paralysed parts of Mpigi District along the Kampala–Masaka highway, insisting the congestion was caused by a combination of traffic volume, road indiscipline and accidents.

State House rejects claims against presidential convoy

In a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit on Tuesday, State House said it had taken note of what it described as false and misleading claims attributing the overnight traffic jam to President Museveni’s convoy.

The statement stressed that road closures during presidential movements are usually very limited and carefully coordinated to minimise disruption.

According to State House, several other factors contributed to the gridlock, including heavy end-of-month traffic as motorists returned from upcountry for the festive season, poor road discipline by some drivers who created illegal lanes, and a heavy downpour that reduced visibility and forced some motorists to temporarily stop.

The statement further noted that similar overnight delays had occurred around the same period last year, even in the absence of any presidential campaigns along the route.

“It is therefore incorrect to politicise and wrongly attribute this unfortunate event,” the statement said, urging the public to consider the full context and exercise patience during periods of heavy traffic and adverse weather.

Traffic Police explain causes of the congestion

Uganda Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kanaura also refuted claims linking the gridlock to the President. He said the congestion was caused by motorists travelling in large numbers from Masaka towards Kampala, compounded by indiscipline that blocked traffic in the opposite direction.

Kanaura added that the situation was worsened by a crash involving a truck and a lorry at Lungala, which temporarily cut off the road, as well as a broken-down trailer in the Kamengo area. He said traffic officers eventually restored order and vehicles began moving.

The gridlock, which reportedly lasted more than 12 hours, left thousands of travellers stranded overnight, prompting angry reactions on social media.

Some road users blamed political activities in the area, while opposition MP Joseph Ssewungu criticised what he called long-standing infrastructure failures.