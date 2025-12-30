Nightlong traffic gridlock in Mpigi forces diversions

The traffic jam was partly blamed on President Yoweri Museveni’s election campaign activities in the area, which reportedly led to the temporary closure of the main highway.

Traffic Police were on Tuesday morning compelled to divert motorists following a severe traffic gridlock in Mpigi District that reportedly lasted more than 12 hours, leaving thousands of travelers stranded overnight.

In an advisory shared early Tuesday, Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kanaura confirmed that congestion had reached unmanageable levels along the Kampala–Masaka highway.

He announced temporary diversions to ease the situation. “Due to heavy traffic congestion in Mpigi, motorists heading to Kampala have been diverted to use the Kasanje–Nakawuka route, while those traveling to Masaka are advised to use the Gomba–Sembabule route. All motorists are urged to comply with officers’ directives to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety,” Kanaura stated.

Several road users took to social media to express frustration and exhaustion after spending the night on the road.

Debbie Asimire wrote that she left Mbarara at 10am the previous day and by almost 8am the following morning was still stuck in Mpigi.

Ritah Nahumuza described being parked from evening until morning at Kavule with no hope of movement, blaming the blockage further ahead in Mpigi.

Another motorist, Nobert, posted: “Good morning from Mpigi. Been stuck here for the last 12 hours now. This traffic is too much.”

Traffic gridlock in Mpigi

The traffic jam was partly blamed on President Yoweri Museveni’s election campaign activities in the area, which reportedly led to the temporary closure of the main highway.

Images circulating online showed the president seated in the middle of the road addressing residents, further fueling public anger.

Aside from his rally in Mpigi yesterday which caused the closure of roads and disrupted traffic, he also sat right in the middle of the road to speak to people while a very busy road was closed on both ends.

Our motherland! pic.twitter.com/61TvFa0Eod — Joel Ssenyonyi (@JoelSsenyonyi) December 30, 2025

MP Joseph Ssewungu sharply criticized the situation, calling it evidence of governance failure.

He argued that decades of unmet infrastructure development had worsened congestion, contrasting the slow response to Museveni’s movements with what he claimed would be swift action if opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, were present.