Starlink yet to meet licensing conditions in Uganda - UCC

Uganda’s communications regulator says Starlink is not licensed to operate in the country, has blocked its illegal use, and insists the matter is routine regulation unrelated to the forthcoming elections.

Uganda’s communications regulator has clarified that Starlink is not licensed to operate in the country, dismissing claims linking the matter to the forthcoming general elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, and the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission, Hon. Nyombi Thembo, addressed the media on Monday at the Uganda Media Centre.

They said public debate had focused on two issues: the status of Starlink in Uganda and the spread of misinformation ahead of the elections.

Dr Zawedde said access to information and responsible use of digital platforms remain central to democratic participation, especially during election periods.

She said the ministry has held engagements with broadcasters and media practitioners across the country to promote professionalism and ethical reporting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Zawedde

Despite these efforts, she noted that some media actors continue to spread false information. She warned that irresponsible reporting during elections threatens peace and public order.

Dr Zawedde also reminded the public that online platforms are subject to the law. She said the Computer Misuse Act applies to digital conduct, including the spread of false or offensive information.

Addressing Starlink, Hon. Nyombi Thembo said Starlink Global Internet Services Ltd had shown interest in offering satellite internet services in Uganda.

He said satellite technology could improve connectivity, especially in remote areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he stressed that no company can provide telecommunications services in Uganda without approval from the commission.

He said the law applies equally to all providers under a technology-neutral licensing regime.

Thembo said some pre-licensing requirements set by the commission remain unmet. For that reason, Starlink has not been authorised to begin commercial operations.

Nyombi Thembo

He added that Starlink terminals had been illegally imported and used in Uganda, partly because the service is licensed in some neighbouring countries. He said such use is unlawful without a local licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a complaint from Uganda, Starlink agreed to stop service spill-over into the country. The company has since deployed technical measures to block and freeze active terminals operating illegally in Uganda.

Hon. Thembo said the matter is routine regulatory work and has no connection to the elections. He added that the commission is also reviewing applications from other satellite providers, including OneWeb and Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

On misinformation, the two officials dismissed reports of an impending internet shutdown as false.

“The Government has not announced or implemented any decision to shut down the internet during the election period,” Dr Zawedde said.