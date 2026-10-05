Fiesta fever hits Ggaba Road as Smirnoff lights KIU freshers ball

Smirnoff turned up the heat at Garden Light Cafe on Ggaba Road with top DJs and flavor-packed drinks for the Kampala International University Freshers Ball.

Fiesta fever hit Ggaba Road on Saturday as Smirnoff made their stop at Garden Light Cafe for the Kampala International University (KIU) Freshers Ball.

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From early on, revellers flooded the venue to unleash their party spirit. The ticket in was a Smirnoff of choice as partygoers snapped photos, played party games, and warmed up to a colorful showcase of Smirnoff flavors.

Smirnoff Brand Manager Raymond Karama spoke on the massive reception in Kabalagala saying,

"We brought a flavourful lineup of drinks and DJs to give that perfect semester icebreaker with Smirnoff Ice and Ggaba Road has been great. Looking forward to what comes next.”

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The DJ-led night served a range of fresh spin and hype masters:

MC Ursh Trey had the crowd hyped from early, paving the way for Ri Deejay and City Girl as the turntables and drinks tables were filled with flavor.

Viana Indi stepped up to challenge the crowd’s best dance formations, while DJ Alisha gave a sensational performance both on the decks and with her own signature moves in a seamless mix of Amapiano hits and afro bangers.

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Dreadlazer delivered cross-generational hits before Wiz J officially shut down the night alongside MC Saint Trevor, leaving the hyped audience yearning for more.

The Kabalagala takeover served as the ultimate party orientation for KIU freshers, setting a high bar for the rest of October.

The Smirnoff Fiestas continue with upcoming stops at UCU Mukono (The John's Hostel) on October 8th, a Western Uganda takeover at University Inn in Mbarara (MUST) on October 10th, and a thematic Halloween Fiesta edition at Servite Hostel in Kyambogo on October 31st.

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