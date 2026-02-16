Advertisement

SHACK League delivers thrilling matchday three action

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:44 - 16 February 2026
The stakes were high
The SHACK League, powered by Guinness, delivered another action-packed weekend as more than 10 fixtures unfolded across four pitches in a crucial early-season matchday in Kampala.
With 21 teams in contention and most sides playing twice in the regular season showcase, the stakes were high, with six points available and the table standings primed for movement.

Some of the standout results from the afternoon fixtures saw Apetta Kings edge Green Cave 3–2 in a tightly contested encounter on Pitch 2, while Jabba Gurus cruised to a commanding 3–0 win over Ntuli Kings on Pitch 3.

Nkonde Kings were equally impressive, dispatching Gosha Freaks 3–0, and Washington Outlaws secured a solid 3–0 victory over Fazo & Son in their 2:00 PM clash.

Centennials claimed a disciplined 2–0 win against Kata Bavarians, as House of Olympians matched that scoreline with a composed performance over Basajja Bakame.

Kaduce Warriors delivered one of the most emphatic results of the day, thrashing Dicos Brigade 4–0, while Green Cave bounced back later in the day with a convincing 3–0 triumph against Kikame Boys.

The late kick-offs maintained the tempo and drama. Kasswa Titans powered past Gosha Freaks 3–0, while Kata Bavarians responded strongly to their earlier setback with a resounding 4–1 victory over Washington Outlaws.

House of Olympians recorded the biggest win of the weekend, a dominant 6–0 display against Jabbarians, and Basajja Bakame battled to a 1–1 draw with Centennials in a tightly fought contest.

Beyond the football, fans were treated to vibrant entertainment that elevated the matchday atmosphere. Sean DJ kept the energy levels high with an electric set, The 48 Voltz Band thrilled the crowd with a live performance, and rapper Mun G delivered a crowd-pleasing showcase that capped off an already memorable sporting spectacle.

The SHACK League, powered by Guinness, will return on March 15th as teams regroup and prepare for another decisive round of fixtures.

 

 

