TikToker Alum on how random stranger bought her brand new car

Ugandan TikToker Alum reveals how a random fan from Russia bought her a brand-new Suzuki Fronx after seeing her driving school video.

A casual boda boda ride home from the market ended up setting Ugandan TikToker Scovia Alum on an unlikely path to owning her first car, bought for her by a complete stranger from Russia.

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The popular northern Uganda content creator says she had only just started learning how to drive when Russian media personality Victoria Anatolyevna Bonya spotted one of her videos online and made an extraordinary offer to buy her a car.

Alum, who boasts of over 3.4million followers on TikTok, opened up Wednesday night about how she acquired the ride, a new Suzuki Fronx, only weeks after she enrolled at a driving school earlier this year.

“There are certain things that happen to your life that you genuinely cannot explain. For me it is this car. This is how I was given a brand new car by a stranger,” she said.

The story started around June when she spotted a driving school vehicle while returning home from the market on a boda boda.

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She asked the rider whether a driving school had opened in the neighbourhood. The rider returned the following day with confirmation.

Alum registered and discovered that she was the new school’s first student.

TikToker Scovia Alum

Three weeks into her driving lessons, she posted a video on social media. A comment underneath it would change the story.

“I love you! Can I buy you a car???” the follower asked.

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The woman was Victoria Anatolyevna Bonya, a Russian media personality and beauty influencer.

Alum initially struggled to believe the offer and asked Bonya whether she was serious.

“She replied, ‘1000% I am serious,’” Alum recalled.

Still unconvinced, she moved the conversation to Bonya’s private messages and asked again.

Bonya then sent her a voice note explaining why she wanted to make the gesture.

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“I really wanna make you happy. I know you are a happy person yourself, I can sense it and I love your sense of humour and if I can make you happier I would love to do that,” Bonya told her.

Alum said the message left her stunned.

“I was in shock,” she said.

TikToker Scovia Alum

The promise soon became reality. Bonya bought Alum a brand new Suzuki Fronx and paid for the vehicle in full.

Alum said Bonya remained involved until the day she collected the vehicle and appeared even more excited about the handover than she was.

“The day for picking the car comes and I text her about it, and she was so excited for me getting the car more than myself,” she said.

“Good people exist. I still find myself wondering how I got so blessed to experience this kind of kindness,” she said.

She thanked Bonya for making a gesture she said had transformed her daily life.

“Ms Victoria, you thought of me. You believed in me and you gave me something that has genuinely changed and made my life way easier,” Alum said.