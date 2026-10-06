Safi Vanbelle turns beauty pageant spotlight into fashion ambition

Safi Vanbelle Priscille is building a career in modelling, fashion and media while seeking to use her platform to promote African identity and empower young women.

Safi Vanbelle Priscille, 24, was born in DR Congo and raised in Mukono, Uganda.

Her participation in Miss Universe Congo helped raise her profile in the beauty industry.

She wants to use modelling and fashion to celebrate African culture and empower young girls.

Vanbelle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from ISBAT University.

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At 24, Safi Vanbelle Priscille is carving out a place in Uganda’s modelling, beauty and fashion industry, with ambitions that stretch beyond the runway.

Born in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in Mukono, Uganda, Vanbelle says her background shaped her interest in African culture, fashion and self-expression.

Her participation in Miss Universe Congo gave her greater exposure and helped establish her presence in the beauty industry.

But Vanbelle sees beauty contests as more than a platform for appearance. She wants to use the opportunities they provide to encourage young girls to build confidence, learn practical skills and pursue their ambitions.

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She believes beauty should come with purpose and hopes to use her growing profile to promote the potential of young African women.

Fashion is also central to her plans. Vanbelle has developed a strong interest in modelling and wants her work to celebrate African identity.

She sees clothing and modelling as tools through which African stories, cultures and creativity can reach wider audiences.

Her interests also extend to media and travel. She hopes to build a career that allows her to engage audiences on fashion, beauty, culture and youth empowerment.

Away from modelling, Vanbelle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from ISBAT University. She also attended Umoja International French School.

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She hopes her business training will complement her work in the creative industry as she develops her personal brand.

Vanbelle represents a growing generation of young African creatives seeking to combine beauty, fashion and media with cultural identity and social impact.