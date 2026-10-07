Road to Nyege Nyege: Uganda Waragi, Zonke takeover Jinja

Uganda Waragi and Zonke Africa bring the ultimate Afro-house music takeover to Jinja's Bridge Club House this Independence weekend ahead of Nyege Nyege.

If you haven’t got your Independence weekend sorted out yet, consider your plans officially locked in.

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Uganda Waragi and Uganda’s premier afro-house music collective, Zonke Africa is taking the ultimate house music experience straight to the source of the Nile.

Set to happen at the Bridge Club House in Jinja this Saturday, the poolside music experience officially marks the start of the SO UG pre-Nyege Nyege parties leading up to the four-day music festival in November.

The decks will be commanded by 2Nyuke, Chapat, Mwami Kiyimba, Jenkins, kamali, ⁠⁠Baddiemelo and Mayani who will deliver a non-stop sonic blend of Afro-House, 3-step, Afro-tech, deep house, and distinct Ugandan fusions alongside dance performances from house of motion.

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That soundscape paired with Uganda Waragi against the scenic views of the Nile, where else would you rather be?

Speaking ahead of the getaway experience, the Uganda Waragi Brand Manager emphasized the meaning of this partnership to the consumer.

“The house music wave is shaping modern culture today and as the spirit that binds us, this partnership is a response to our consumers’ evolving tastes and new ways of making connections,” said Roy Tumwizere.

“We’re all about creating unforgettable experiences as a community. Heading to Jinja this weekend is not only a precursor into the energy we’re bringing to the SO UG stage at Nyege Nyege this November, but another showcase of unique Ugandan talent," said Danze Edwin the Zonke marketing and partnerships lead.

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As part of this year’s festival experience, Zonke will take over the SO UG stage on Saturday, transforming it into an Afro-house music hub with the DJ lineup yet to be announced.