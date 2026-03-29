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Relief as Najjera–Kira road nears completion
Residents and motorists using the Kiwatule–Najjera–Kira road are finally seeing visible progress, bringing long-awaited relief after years of navigating deep potholes, choking dust and heavy mud during rainy seasons.
Tarmacking of the section this week reached Najjera Police Station — about half a kilometre from Kiwatule where the works are expected to end
Graders in the week have been spreading and levelling gravel, a process known as base preparation, which comes just before the final surfacing of the road.
This phase involves shaping the road, compacting layers and ensuring proper drainage
For years, this stretch has been one of the most frustrating routes in Kira Municipality.
During dry weather, passing vehicles would raise thick dust that affected businesses and homes, while rains turned the road into a muddy and slippery corridor.
Traders along the road have previously complained of declining business as customers avoided the area due to the poor road condition.
The ongoing works are part of a broader upgrade under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), funded by the World Bank and other partners.
The Kiwatule–Najjera–Kira section is estimated to cost about Shs59 billion, with works focusing on upgrading the road to bitumen standard, improving drainage and easing traffic flow.
Once completed, the road is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between residential areas and the city.
Najjera itself has rapidly transformed from a quiet rural area into a busy urban suburb, making the upgrade even more critical to support its growing population and businesses.