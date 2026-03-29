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Don’t throw it away: Simple ways you can turn avocado peels into useful products
Avocado is one of the most common foods in Uganda, from local restaurants, to roadside Rolex stands to family dinner tables meals.
Uganda’s avocado sector is booming, with over 47,000 tonnes of avocado produced annually and exports rising sharply to as much as 22,600 tonnes in 2024. Yet, for many households, consumption stops at the pulp, while the peelings go straight into trash.
With more than 100,000 farmers now engaged in avocado production, the fruit has moved from backyard consumption to commercial farming. But even as production grows, much of the fruit is still underutilised at household level.
Here are simple, practical ways everyday Ugandans can turn avocado peelings into something useful:
1. Make a simple avocado peel tea
Boiling avocado peelings in water for 10–15 minutes creates a light herbal tea. Some people add ginger or lemon for taste. While not mainstream, the tea is believed to contain antioxidants and can be consumed like any warm drink at home.
2. Turn peelings into natural juice flavouring
Avocado peels can be blended in small quantities with fruits like pineapple or passion to create a fibre-rich drink. The key is to use very little peel to avoid bitterness. This works well for households already making fresh juices.
3. Use peel powder as a food additive
Dry the peelings under the sun, grind them into powder and add small amounts to porridge or smoothies. This is a low-cost way to increase fibre intake, especially in homes that already rely on millet or maize porridge.
4. Make organic fertiliser for home gardens
Instead of throwing them away, avocado peelings can be composted. They break down into nutrient-rich manure suitable for kitchen gardens — especially useful for urban farmers in urban areas and upcountry.
5. Natural food colouring for local dishes
Boiled avocado peels produce a reddish-brown pigment. This can be used to lightly colour foods or drinks, especially traditional herbal mixtures.
6. DIY herbal infusion for cooking
Some households use avocado peel water as a base for soups or sauces, particularly when cooking vegetables. It adds mild flavour and nutrients without extra cost.