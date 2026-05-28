Mbidde moves to unseat Mao as DP president

Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has formally filed his boss expressing his interest to challenge for the party presidency.

Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has formally filed his boss expressing his interest to challenge for the party presidency.

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In a letter dated May 28, 2026, Mbidde stated that he has begun nationwide consultations ahead of the party's delegates' conference.

Mbidde accuses Mao of incompetence arguing that he is using the party position for selfish interests. Mao was retained in the cabinet for the 2026-2031 term as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, following the DP and ruling party, NRM, cooperation agreement in the previous term.

Mbidde claims Mao's character is tainting DP after he unsuccessfully bid for Speakership of Parliament.

"Some of you have been castigating the DP because of the cooperation agreement. The agreement is not the problem," he said before adding.

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"Now he wants to be IGG, the speaker and maybe next time police .... because of Mao's conduct, NRM zeroed down that the agreement is to provide an employment opportunity for one signatory."

While addressing the press, Mao in response accused his nemeses of hypocrisy.

"I have been insulted for serving as a minister yet those insulting are now lobbying for ministerial posts. Even DP members who broke my portrait escorted Nsibambi to State House only to hide during photo moments. Why do something you don't believe in?" He pondered.