Pallisa MP convicted on fraud charges

Pallisa MP Otukol Samuel and three others have been convicted for fraud and theft involving public funds in Namisindwa District and await sentencing on April 1, 2026.

Hon. Otukol Samuel, the Member of Parliament for Pallisa, has been convicted by Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court on multiple fraud-related charges, in a case that exposes misuse of public funds in Namisindwa District.

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The conviction on March 27, 2026, also implicated several district officials and private actors in a scheme involving irregular payments and unauthorised financial services.

Court records show that Otukol, who is a director in Samix Uganda Ltd, conspired with Osire Ezekiel, a director of Zedkol Financial Services, to fraudulently obtain funds from Namisindwa District.

The two were found guilty of theft and conspiracy to defraud after withdrawing and utilising funds channelled through their companies.

The scheme dates back to June, October, and November 2019, when Odap Francis, then Chief Administrative Officer, and Wamburu Willy, Acting Chief Financial Officer, processed payments disguised as staff loan deductions.

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The funds were irregularly transferred to three entities: United for Development SACCO, Samix Uganda Ltd, and Zedkol Financial Services.

Investigations revealed that these companies had not provided any services to the district.

They were also not licensed by the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority and were not members of the Uganda Consumer Lenders Association, which is mandated to manage such deductions.

The court convicted Odap and Wamburu on three counts of causing financial loss and two counts of conspiracy to defraud.

Otukol was convicted on two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy to defraud, while Osire was found guilty on one count of theft and one count of conspiracy to defraud.

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Under Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Act, offences such as causing financial loss and theft of public funds can attract penalties of up to 14 years’ imprisonment upon conviction, depending on the severity of the offence and mitigating factors presented during sentencing.