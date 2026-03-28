Police cancels Mbarara City Marathon; organiser arrested

Authorities say the federation had instructed organisers not to proceed with the race, citing concerns over runner safety and failure to meet several mandatory requirements.

Police in Mbarara have reportedly detained Dickens Friday Kaka, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mbarara City Marathon, after he allegedly defied directives issued by the Uganda Athletics Federation ahead of the event.

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Authorities say the federation had instructed organisers not to proceed with the race, citing concerns over runner safety and failure to meet several mandatory requirements.

Despite the warning, the marathon reportedly went ahead on Saturday morning under rainy conditions and without police deployment, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

Mbarara City marathon was cancelled on Saturday morning

Kaka is currently detained at Mbarara Central Police Station as investigations continue into what officials describe as a breach of sports regulations.

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Reports indicate that the federation had advised organisers to reschedule the event to Sunday, when roads would be safer and easier to manage. However, this guidance was allegedly ignored.

The situation left many participants stranded. Runners who turned up for the race were seen waiting at the starting point amid morning drizzles, while others resorted to taking photos and leaving after realising the event lacked proper coordination and security.

Background and campaign buildup

The Mbarara City Marathon, which is in its second edition, had been marketed as a flagship sporting and tourism event aimed at promoting the city as a destination for fitness, culture and economic activity.

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Organisers had run an active campaign on social media and local platforms, encouraging both amateur and professional runners to participate.

The marathon was also positioned as a community-driven initiative to boost local businesses, with expectations that it would attract visitors from across western Uganda and beyond.