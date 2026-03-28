Advertisement

Opondo labels Gen Sejusa a lame duck in fierce social media spat

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:30 - 28 March 2026
Ofwono Opondo
The clash was sparked by Sejusa’s commentary on the speakership contest, in which he criticised individuals he accused of dismissing Norbert Mao’s chances. 
Advertisement

A heated exchange has erupted on social media between retired Gen David Sejusa, the former Coordinator of National Intelligence, and Ofwono Opondo, the former government spokesperson and newly elected Member of Parliament representing the elderly, as tensions rise over the ongoing race for Speaker of Parliament.

Advertisement

The clash was sparked by Sejusa’s commentary on the speakership contest, in which he criticised individuals he accused of dismissing Norbert Mao’s chances. 

In a lengthy post, Sejusa argued that Mao’s candidacy introduces new political dynamics, including expanding the ruling party’s influence beyond its traditional base and addressing regional balance in leadership.

However, Opondo pushed back in response, questioning Sejusa’s analysis and political relevance. 

Drawing on past political events, Opondo suggested that Sejusa’s arguments lacked weight, referencing his earlier fallout with the establishment and subsequent return to Uganda.

Advertisement

“We've been here before with you, remember 1997/98, & later when you fled to the US, but returned quietly. What new major constituency do you see Mao bringing that's beyond NRM President Museveni’s independent reach? Who helped reach MAO?”

Gen David Sejusa

The exchange escalated when Sejusa responded by cautioning Opondo against delving into his personal affairs, a remark that further intensified the online spat. 

Opondo, in his final response, delivered a pointed critique that appeared to question Sejusa’s current standing in Uganda’s political landscape.

“My elder brother and comrade, as a polite and honest reminder, your brazen arrogance of 30 years ago, no longer has no place in the Uganda of today,” Opondo wrote.

Advertisement

The statement has been widely interpreted as portraying Sejusa as a diminished political force, effectively labelling him a “lame duck” in today’s political environment.

The exchange has since drawn significant attention online, reflecting broader divisions and tensions within Uganda’s political discourse as the race for Speaker continues to generate debate.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Church of Uganda inspectors get motorcycles to improve oversight in rural schools
Lifestyle
28.03.2026
Church of Uganda inspectors get motorcycles to improve oversight in rural schools
Man vanishes with Shs 3 billion from Kampala traders Sacco
News
28.03.2026
Man vanishes with Shs 3 billion from Kampala traders Sacco
Opondo labels Gen Sejusa a lame duck in fierce social media spat
News
28.03.2026
Opondo labels Gen Sejusa a lame duck in fierce social media spat
Alien Skin, associates arrested after military fatigue video 
Entertainment
27.03.2026
Alien Skin, associates arrested after military fatigue video 
Gen Kainerugaba drops Rugumayo in fresh military intelligence shake-up
News
27.03.2026
Gen Kainerugaba drops Rugumayo in fresh military intelligence shake-up
Social media becomes frontline in Uganda’s fight against child trafficking
News
27.03.2026
Social media becomes frontline in Uganda’s fight against child trafficking