Opondo labels Gen Sejusa a lame duck in fierce social media spat

The clash was sparked by Sejusa’s commentary on the speakership contest, in which he criticised individuals he accused of dismissing Norbert Mao’s chances.

A heated exchange has erupted on social media between retired Gen David Sejusa, the former Coordinator of National Intelligence, and Ofwono Opondo, the former government spokesperson and newly elected Member of Parliament representing the elderly, as tensions rise over the ongoing race for Speaker of Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clash was sparked by Sejusa’s commentary on the speakership contest, in which he criticised individuals he accused of dismissing Norbert Mao’s chances.

In a lengthy post, Sejusa argued that Mao’s candidacy introduces new political dynamics, including expanding the ruling party’s influence beyond its traditional base and addressing regional balance in leadership.

However, Opondo pushed back in response, questioning Sejusa’s analysis and political relevance.

Drawing on past political events, Opondo suggested that Sejusa’s arguments lacked weight, referencing his earlier fallout with the establishment and subsequent return to Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We've been here before with you, remember 1997/98, & later when you fled to the US, but returned quietly. What new major constituency do you see Mao bringing that's beyond NRM President Museveni’s independent reach? Who helped reach MAO?”

Gen David Sejusa

The exchange escalated when Sejusa responded by cautioning Opondo against delving into his personal affairs, a remark that further intensified the online spat.

Opondo, in his final response, delivered a pointed critique that appeared to question Sejusa’s current standing in Uganda’s political landscape.

“My elder brother and comrade, as a polite and honest reminder, your brazen arrogance of 30 years ago, no longer has no place in the Uganda of today,” Opondo wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement has been widely interpreted as portraying Sejusa as a diminished political force, effectively labelling him a “lame duck” in today’s political environment.