Advertisement

Gen Kainerugaba drops Rugumayo in fresh military intelligence shake-up

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 16:51 - 27 March 2026
Rugumayo and Munanura
Gen Muhoozi has replaced Col Rugumayo with Brig Gen Munanura in a fresh military intelligence reshuffle, with no official reason given
Advertisement

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has removed Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence Col Abdul Rugumayo and appointed Brig Gen Oscar Munanura in a new reshuffle within the country’s intelligence structure, according to reports.

Advertisement

The army had not issued an official statement by March 27, 2026, and the reasons for Rugumayo’s removal remained unclear.

Rugumayo had served as deputy to the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security since March 2022, after his appointment by Yoweri Museveni. During his time in the role, he worked under different intelligence chiefs, including Maj Gen James Birungi.

His replacement, Brig Gen Oscar Munanura, is a senior intelligence officer who has been serving as Assistant Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security in charge of counter-intelligence.

Munanura rose from Colonel to Brigadier General in February 2025, signalling a fast climb within the UPDF intelligence ranks.

Advertisement

He previously worked as Deputy General Manager at Kyoga Dynamics, a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation, where he handled defence-industrial work and logistics.

The latest move forms part of wider changes within Uganda’s military intelligence leadership. In 2025, President Museveni appointed Maj Gen Richard Otto as Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security, replacing Maj Gen James Birungi, who was later redeployed to lead the Mountain Infantry Division before his arrest by the army.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Alien Skin, associates arrested after military fatigue video 
Entertainment
27.03.2026
Alien Skin, associates arrested after military fatigue video 
Gen Kainerugaba drops Rugumayo in fresh military intelligence shake-up
News
27.03.2026
Gen Kainerugaba drops Rugumayo in fresh military intelligence shake-up
Social media becomes frontline in Uganda’s fight against child trafficking
News
27.03.2026
Social media becomes frontline in Uganda’s fight against child trafficking
South African star Young Stunna to headline Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange takeover at Silo
Entertainment
27.03.2026
South African star Young Stunna to headline Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange takeover at Silo
Minister, NRM leadership pay tribute to First Lady, Janet Museveni
News
27.03.2026
Minister, NRM leadership pay tribute to First Lady, Janet Museveni
Work from home, school closures: How world nations are managing fuel crisis and how Uganda could follow
News
27.03.2026
Work from home, school closures: How world nations are managing fuel crisis and how Uganda could follow