Social media becomes frontline in Uganda’s fight against child trafficking

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development this month launched a digital campaign titled “Protect Uganda’s Future”, aimed at raising public awareness about exploitation and encouraging reporting of suspected cases.

Uganda has turned to social media in a renewed effort to combat child labour, human trafficking and modern slavery.

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The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development this month launched a digital campaign titled “Protect Uganda’s Future”, aimed at raising public awareness about exploitation and encouraging reporting of suspected cases.

The one-month campaign will focus heavily on X and TikTok, where digital influencers will help spread messages about child protection and safe recruitment.

Officials say traffickers are increasingly using the same platforms to target vulnerable young people.

According to the ministry, many victims are lured through fake job offers, deceptive recruitment agents and misleading opportunities posted online.

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“Traffickers and exploiters increasingly use social media, informal networks and false promises of employment to lure victims into unsafe situations,” the ministry said.

Authorities hope the digital approach will help young people recognise warning signs earlier.

The campaign will highlight practical steps such as verifying job offers, avoiding recruiters who demand upfront payments and refusing opportunities without written contracts.

The ministry also warned the public to be cautious of recruiters who rush travel arrangements, confiscate documents or discourage communication with family members.

Officials say early reporting is critical to stopping exploitation.

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Ugandans have been urged to report suspected cases through the Child Helpline 116, which allows confidential reporting and activates government protection systems.