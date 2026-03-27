Jim Muhwezi’s wife Susan lands new job at PSFU

Muhwezi was elected during an Extraordinary General Meeting held at UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo on March 26, 2026.

Businesswoman Susan Muhwezi, wife to Security Minister Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, has been elected to the board of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU)

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Muhwezi was elected during an Extraordinary General Meeting held at UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo on March 26, 2026.

She replaces Civy Tumusiime and will represent the tourism and hospitality sector on the PSFU board.

PSFU's new board

Other newly elected members include James Byaruhanga for ICT, Erastos Nsubuga for agriculture, and Peter Kasirye representing micro, small and medium enterprises.

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PSFU is Uganda’s apex private sector body. It brings together business associations and companies to influence policy, promote enterprise growth, and support investment across the country.

The board plays a key role in guiding strategy, advising government on business policy, and ensuring that private sector interests are represented in national development plans.

Muhwezi is a well-known figure in Uganda’s tourism industry. She serves as the chairperson of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association, an umbrella body that advocates for hotel operators across the country.

She has also served as vice chairperson of the Uganda Tourism Board and works as a senior presidential advisor on trade under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Over the years, she has built a strong reputation as a hospitality entrepreneur and policy advocate, pushing for investment and standards in Uganda’s tourism sector. Her leadership has helped expand the influence of hotel owners and strengthen collaboration with government and international partners.

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