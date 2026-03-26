Bad news as CAF flags structural problems with Hoima Stadium; government promises fix

A recent CAF inspection report reveals that the stadium still falls short of some of the highest standards required for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has flagged several structural issues with Hoima Stadium, one of Uganda's key venues for the upcoming AFCON 2027.

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Although the stadium was officially launched in December 2025 with great fanfare and hailed for completing construction ahead of schedule, a recent CAF inspection report reveals that the stadium still falls short of some of the highest standards required for the tournament.

CAF's report, based on their visit to the three co-host countries, Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, last month, cited operational deficiencies that must be addressed before the next inspection in August 2026.

Hoima City stadium

Obstructions and operational gaps

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The inspection team flagged several concerns regarding the stadium's operational aspects.

One of the issues identified was the position of the benches, which obstructed the view from the stands during a competitive match between Kitara and Buhimba.

Broadcasters faced difficulties navigating around these obstructions, raising concerns over the stadium's capacity to host top-tier international events.

Additionally, the segregation between different categories of spectators was not clearly defined, leading to instances where ordinary ticket holders were able to access VIP areas.

CAF also noted that the media facilities were "below AFCON standards", with the media tribune unable to accommodate more than 20 journalists.

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The mixed zone, where players, officials, and media interact post-match, was also wrongly located within the competition area, something that needs urgent attention.

President Yoweri Museveni commissioned Hoima City Stadium

Government response and plans for improvement

In response to these concerns, State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, provided an update on Thursday, reassuring the public that Hoima's contractor, SUMMA, was already addressing the issues raised.

He confirmed that multiple meetings had been held with SUMMA to ensure that the necessary fixes are made before the next inspection scheduled for August 2026.

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"The contractor is on the ground, and we are committed to ensuring the stadium meets CAF's Category Four standards before the August inspection," Ogwang said.

He added that while these infrastructural issues were concerning, the government was taking steps to fix them in good time. This includes addressing gaps in the players’ dressing rooms, referee facilities, and upgrading the officials' area to meet international standards.

Cross-ministerial collaboration for AFCON 2027 readiness

To address other related challenges, particularly those outside the Education and Sports sector, the government has promised to allocate additional resources to resolve issues with the country’s infrastructure, including airports, roads, and hotels.