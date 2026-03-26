Jamaican flavours meet Kampala's dining scene in exclusive event

Each edition is built on one idea: that whisky, when understood and used creatively, can elevate food just as much as food elevates whisky.

This Saturday, March 28, The Singleton Chef’s Table returns with another intimate, high-end dining experience, this time headlined by British-Jamaican chef April Charlotte, who promises to bring the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean to Kampala.

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Curated by The Singleton,More than just a dinner, the series is designed as a sensory journey, pairing premium single malt whisky with thoughtfully crafted, multi-course menus by some of the most exciting culinary talents.

Each edition is built on one idea: that whisky, when understood and used creatively, can elevate food just as much as food elevates whisky.

April Charlotte is no stranger to the experience. Guests may remember her from a previous edition where she delivered a standout dessert while Chef Sholto headlined the evening.

This time, she takes center stage, bringing with her a deeper, more personal story rooted in Jamaican culture, heritage, and bold expression.

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“Jamaicans don’t arrive quietly, you feel us before you even see us,” she says. “And that’s exactly what I want people to experience through the food.”

Her menu is expected to reflect that ethos, vibrant, expressive, and deeply emotional. Drawing from Caribbean culinary traditions, April will present dishes that celebrate not just flavor, but history and connection, particularly the ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

Expect rich, layered plates, from celebratory staples like curry goat and rice and peas to inventive reinterpretations that fuse Jamaican roots with Ugandan ingredients. For April, food is more than nourishment, it is identity, memory, and storytelling.

“I don’t want people to just eat,” she explains. “I want them to feel something. I want them to experience Jamaica.”

At the heart of the evening, however, is The Singleton itself. Known globally for its smooth, approachable single malts, the brand continues to position itself as more than just a whisky, it is a curator of experiences.

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Through The Chef’s Table, The Singleton is actively shaping conversations around fine dining in Uganda, introducing a new way to think about pairing, flavor, and indulgence.

Speaking about the experience, Simon Lapyem, The Singleton East Africa Brand Manager said: “Food has always been one of the most powerful ways to bring people together, it crosses cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. What whisky does, especially a single malt like The Singleton, is deepen that connection. It enhances the moment, it opens up conversation, and it allows people to experience flavour in a more layered, more meaningful way.”

From delicate starters to bold mains and expressive desserts, each course is intentionally paired to highlight the depth and versatility of single malt whisky, proving that whisky belongs just as much at the dining table as it does in a glass.