Silo 15 celebrates 2 years with a night of music, cocktails, unforgettable moments

Those that could not dance, decided to record the moment for the snap and the gram, to tattoo the moment on the walls of time and the internet

Those that could not dance, decided to record the moment for the snap and the gram, to tattoo the moment on the walls of time and the internet

From performances from artists like Maurice Kirya, to Elijah Kitaka, the memory banners were proof that Silo 15 had eaten all the two years, without leaving any crumbs.

Wednesday night on Bandali Rise was a movie; it featured a rain scare, summer dresses, big spenders, free cocktails, and of course, one man who claims to be unapologetically uncool- South Africa’s Un Cool MC.

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It was one of those nights that started in a very unexpected way- a violinist playing the strings out of those Mexicans tunes, to ceramic handleless cups replacing glassware for the Don Julio cocktails; it was clear the Silo management was deliberate about keeping revelers at the hangout till sunrise.

Siro 15 turned two, yet many people feel like the place has been here much longer. You could hear the conversations, the shared memories and the bizarre nights.

Some of the memories were printed out and plastered on the walkway, which also served as the red carpet for the day. From performances from artists like Maurice Kirya, to Elijah Kitaka, the memory banners were proof that Silo 15 had eaten all the two years, without leaving any crumbs.

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The red carpet event brought the best out of Ugandan socialites and gregarious people. Revealed went out of their way to dress up for the occasion, and each step on the red carpet offered a photo and video opportunity that captured the essence of the momentous fete.

As the world’s luxury tequila brand, Don Julio understood the assignment; offering an elevated party experience, that combined high-quality tequila with spectacular service.

From game changing DJ experiences, such as Spinny and Friends and Girls in the City, the brand has proved to be a force to reckon with in the luxury experience space. And they didn’t disappoint on this one.

At the middle of the celebration, was the inviting cocktail bar, complete with a violinist and DJ, who played some music, adding to the luxury set up and the beautiful crowd.

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Mixologist Ivan Kanyesigye gave revelers a masterclass on how to make unique Margaritas from home or anywhere.

He explained to guests why Blanco is the perfect tequila variant for cocktails. “With Blanco, you can never go wrong. It will have you taste the tequila and other ingredients simultaneously, helping you savour your drink,” he said.

The creative and dramatic bottle service stood out through the night; waitresses carried bottles in pomp and lights, escorted by the Dorime sound, which signals a purchase of a 1942 bottle.

Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa at UBL, expressed her excitement about the deep bond between Silo and Don Julio, and emphasized that their marriage is here to stay.

“The Don Julio and Silo 15 partnership is a match made in heaven. We are happy to have walked this journey with Silo as a valued partner. Two years in business is a milestone worth celebrating. Ours is a partnership that has given our consumers an opportunity to experience well curated premium lifestyle occasions. Congratulations to Silo 15 for reaching this milestone,” she said.

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The music policy, as promised, was high-energy, relatable, reminiscent, and in sync with the crowd, ambience, and mood. It was a mix of Afro-electronic, Afro House and Dancehall curated by DJs Kamali, Etania Life of the Party, City Girl, Mato and the Don Julio core brand ambassador DJ Dash. Their sets were supported by MCs Pest and Josh.

Silo 15 Manager- Brenda Kassi, said the 2-year anniversary was a major win for them as a business, and pointed out that reliable partners like Don Julio made the journey both easy and more entertaining.

“I am happy that we’ve made two years of outstanding service to fun loving Ugandans. I am thankful to our partners, they made this journey both easy and more entertaining- for us, and our customers. I wish to thank Don Julio, in a special way, for walking this journey with us right from day one. We are really grateful to have a partner who has innovated with us to curate experiences such as the Daycation brunch, anniversary celebrations, among many others. We promise our clients even a more excepting third year of business,” she said.

The night’s headliner- South Africa’s Uncool MC took to the stage, and for a minute, Silo 15 had turned into Joburg, as revelers kept on chanting ‘piano…piano,’ as they pulled out their Kawaito moves to match his beats.

Those that could not dance, decided to record the moment for the snap and the gram, to tattoo the moment on the walls of time and the internet.