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Minister, NRM leadership pay tribute to First Lady, Janet Museveni

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:27 - 27 March 2026
First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni 
Officials praised the 77 year old for her role as President Yoweri Museveni’s support pillar, and also prayed for her to have good health and divine protection
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Senior government officials and leaders within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have come out on Friday to pay glowing tribute to First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni 

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Officials praised the 77 year old for her role as President Yoweri Museveni’s support pillar, and for helping him through the recent presidential election campaign.

Others prayed for the First Lady to have good health and divine protection, following recent unverified reports on social media that she was unwell.

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara shared a heartfelt message, calling for prayers for the First Lady and President Yoweri Museveni. 

He praised her compassion and dedication to vulnerable groups.

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“May God bless and protect our nation’s mother and First Lady, Mama Janet Museveni, and her husband, Mr. President Kaguta Museveni,” Barugahara said.

He added that she remains “one of the kindest and most loving mothers” he has known, highlighting her generosity towards children and young people.

He also quoted scripture, saying, “The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade at your right hand,” as he wished for her continued strength and good health.

"May they be strengthened with wisdom, grace, and good health as they lead and serve. Mama Janet Museveni is truly one of the kindest and most loving mothers I have ever known. May she be continually blessed for her kindness, generosity, and compassion toward vulnerable children and young people around the world," wrote the minister

President Museveni with his wife Janet
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NRM women’s league hails her leadership

Adrine Kobusingye, Chairperson of the NRM Women’s League, described the First Lady as a strong and supportive figure behind the President. She said Janet Museveni has played a key role in mobilising women within the party and across the country.

“Behind every successful man, there is a powerful woman and that powerful woman behind our successful president is our First Lady, Janet Kataaha,” Kobusingye said.

She noted that the First Lady actively participated in political campaigns and national activities, including leading a nationwide prayer initiative. According to Kobusingye, the 5 o’clock prayer became a unifying moment for many women in the NRM.

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A figure of faith and national influence

Leaders described Janet Museveni as a mother figure and a symbol of faith and humility. Kobusingye said many women in the party look up to her as a mentor and patron.

“She is our mother; she is the mother of the nation,” she said, adding that her guidance has shaped the values of many women in leadership.

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