South African star Young Stunna to headline Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange takeover at Silo

The Kampala edition will unfold under the theme “A Tale of Two Cities,” blending the creative pulse of Kampala and Johannesburg in an immersive cultural showcase that goes beyond music to include fashion, art installations and food.

South African Amapiano sensation Young Stunna has been confirmed as the headline act for the highly anticipated Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Takeover set to take place on April 12 at Silo 15 in Bugolobi.

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The performance is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the night, bringing one of the continent’s most exciting Amapiano voices to Kampala for a high-energy performance.

Born Sandile Msimango, Young Stunna has rapidly risen to become one of the defining voices of the global Amapiano movement. His breakout debut album Notumato catapulted him to continental fame, powered by chart-topping hits such asAdiwele, uMlando and SETE. Known for his smooth vocals layered over infectious piano-driven beats, the artist has collaborated with some of the genre’s biggest names, including Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, helping propel Amapiano onto dance floors across Africa and beyond.

His upcoming Kampala appearance is set to bring that unmistakable Amapiano energy to the Afro Exchange stage, with fans expected to experience the anthems that have dominated clubs and playlists across the continent.

The Takeover is part of the broader Afro Exchange platform created by Johnnie Walker to connect creatives across Africa and celebrate the continent’s rapidly growing cultural economy. The platform brings together artists, designers, musicians, chefs and digital storytellers, creating spaces where ideas, talent and collaborations can move across borders.

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The Kampala edition will unfold under the theme “A Tale of Two Cities,” blending the creative pulse of Kampala and Johannesburg in an immersive cultural showcase that goes beyond music to include fashion, art installations and food.

Beyond the headline performance by Young Stunna, the event will also feature a rare return to the stage by Ugandan music icon Zigidy, whose early 2000s anthem Mic Ya Zigidy remains one of the most nostalgic hits of its era. The night will be furtherpowered by an exciting DJ lineup including Selector Jay, DJ Vans, Lynda Dane, DJ Kas Baby, Melvin DJ and DJ Matson, who will take revellers on a sonic journey through Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afrohouse.

According to Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker East Africa, the event reflects the brand’s commitment to celebrating African creativity and building connections across the continent.

“Afro Exchange represents a powerful shift in how we engage with culture as a brand. We are investing in voices and creators who are shaping the Afro-cultural movement across the continent. Bringing artists like Young Stunna together with Uganda’s creative community allows us to create a platform where collaboration, culture and bold creativity can truly thrive,” she said.

With a headline performance from one of Amapiano’s biggest stars, the nostalgic return of Zigidy and an electrifying DJ lineup, the Afro Exchange Takeover is shaping up to be one of Kampala’s most exciting cultural moments of the year.

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