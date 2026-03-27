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Alien Skin, associates arrested after military fatigue video 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 18:01 - 27 March 2026
Alien Skin
The singer was picked up near Wankulukuku playground, where eyewitnesses said scores of military police officers surrounded him and his associates. 
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Musician Alien Skin was arrested on Friday afternoon alongside members of his Fangone Forest group in a high stakes operation involving military police.

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The singer was picked up near Wankulukuku playground, where eyewitnesses said scores of military police officers surrounded him and his associates. 

Videos circulating online show uniformed officers arriving in a truck and quickly rounding up the group before taking them away.

While there was no word from authorities yet about the arrest by Friday evening, it is believed that this is connected to alleged misuse of military symbols by the artist.

The arrest came just hours after Alien Skin had performed at Kitebi Secondary School, where he reportedly entertained a large crowd of students. 

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The incident comes days after a controversial video surfaced online showing Alien Skin dressed in full military fatigue, conducting what appeared to be a “passing of colours” ceremony with his group’s flag.

The clip sparked debate, with many questioning whether the act violated laws governing the use of military uniforms and symbols.

Uganda has previously witnessed similar arrests involving civilians accused of impersonating or mimicking military personnel. 

Several members and supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) have in the past been arrested and charged in military courts over alleged unlawful possession of military attire and participation in activities deemed to resemble military drills. 

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Some of these individuals have spent extended periods in detention, with a number still facing trial or remaining in custody.

Security agencies have often argued that wearing military uniforms or conducting activities that resemble official military functions without authorisation poses a security risk and can cause public confusion. 

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