Pictorial: Qweshunga 6th edition turns Ndere Center into adult playground

The 6th edition of Qweshunga transformed Ndere Cultural Center into an adult playground with traditional games, Captain Morgan, and a Winnie Nwagi rave.

The likelihood of meeting your strict boss in a bouncing castle or in a kwepena round was very high last Saturday, as Ndere Cultural Center morphed into an adult playground for the 6th edition of Qweshunga day with Captain Morgan.

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The playful rebellion welcomed everyone with gogolo into the colorful playing field. Made from jerrycans and fastened with ropes, these were the perfect start to the experience as everyone took turns to slide down the concrete slope.

Clearly, there was no room for comfort, let alone aura. As you got a hang of the slides, streams of water chased you across the grounds and the next cue was to line up and secure the most efficient water gun to shot whoever crossed your lane.

After running around or bouncing in the castles and trampoline, there were plenty of indoor games like otyo, chess, matatu, ludo and more were available to unwind with some Captain Morgan of your choice.

Speaking during the experience, the Captain Morgan brand manager and the lead strategist at Qweshunga expressed their excitement during a matautu round.

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“Play and party is the Captain Morgan DNA and Qweshunga has given us an opportunity to bring the spice to the play. We absolutely look forward to the next edition”, remarked Raymond Karama, the Captain Morgan Brand Manager.

Penelope Sanyu from Qweshunga couldn’t agree more.

“With edition of Qweshunga, our goal is to take everyone down memory with some of their favorite games and that’s exactly what we did today. Enabling carefree fun that most adults didn’t know they needed”, she said.

Into the night, the gaming experience transitioned into a Captain Morgan rave with DJs City Girl, Matson, Anslem and Dre on the decks, and a performance from Winnie Nwagi that got the crowd in a frenzy.

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Here is what you missed anyway.

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