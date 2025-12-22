Professor Ronnie: Biography, age, family, and rise to TikTok fame

Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, Professor Ronnie later moved to the United States, where he now lives and works.

Professor Ronnie (born January 1988 as Kiggundu Ronnie in Kampala) is a Ugandan-American life coach, motivational speaker, engineer, father, and entrepreneur.

He is the face behind the popular TikTok account @professorronnie1144, where he shares content about life coaching, marriage, work advice, current affairs, and Uganda–USA survival tips.

His content has propelled him to stardom on social media, with his TikTok handle having more than 1 million followers. He recently sat down with Quick Talk for an interview on a chilly Saturday evening, dressed casual.

Early Life and Background

Born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, Ronnie later moved to the United States, where he now lives and works. He runs his own company, Ronnie’s Enterprises Inc., specializing in car repair for both foreign and local vehicles.

Beyond engineering, he is also a dedicated youth consultant, helping young people with development plans, career direction, and investment ideas.

Rise to TikTok fame

Professor Ronnie joined TikTok at a time when the platform was still growing in Uganda. With a clear mission to educate and inspire, he started posting short videos filled with practical advice, real-life experiences, and motivational messages.

What inspires you?

I love creating content; when you see some of my short videos you realize that I love what I do and I believe something educative that should make one inspired should be effortless. I always draw my inspiration.

His warm personality, honest storytelling, and relatable content quickly captured the attention of viewers. As his videos gained traction, they frequently appeared on Uganda’s For You Page (FYP), allowing him to reach millions of people at home and abroad.

How many views did you get?

I was on TikTok before people first got to know about Professor Ronnie. I was a random user with about 50,000 followers since the period of lockdown. That video I made concerning what Ugandans living aboard go through with their families got over 300,000 views, which gave me the momentum.

Awards and recognition