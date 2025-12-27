Prima to Winnie wa Mummy on Saha: That former fisherman won’t help you much

Prima Kardashi said Winnie wa Mummy will not gain much from her alleged relationship with King Saha, claiming it has damaged her chances, career and image.

Prima Ndagire, known as Prima Kardashi, has said Winnie wa Mummy will not gain significant benefits from her alleged relationship with King Saha.

In video clips shared on social media, Prima said King Saha used to be a fisherman. She claimed fishermen are womanisers and contract many infections.

She said Winnie lost her chances with better men because they now undermine her due to the man she chose.

Prima said Winnie’s career is ruined and her body is no longer as great as it used to be. She claimed Winnie should have stayed in relationships with younger boys, referring to her past relationship with TikToker Richie256.

Prima added that Saha did not change Winnie’s life, saying there were men who could have, but she ruined those opportunities.

She said while Winnie still has chances because she is young, she made a mistake by dating a musician. Prima said Winnie should have got a manager.

King Saha

Winnie wa Mummy rose to fame through TikTok dancing. She met King Saha while under the management of singer Mudra D Viral.

