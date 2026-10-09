PRAU to mark 50 years with four-day summit in Jinja

PRAU will hold a four-day summit in Jinja City to mark its 50th anniversary

PRAU will hold a four-day summit in Jinja City to mark its 50th anniversary

The Public Relations Association of Uganda marks 50 years with a four-day summit in Jinja, culminating in the 10th PRAU Excellence Awards this October.

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) will hold a four-day summit in Jinja City to mark its 50th anniversary, ending with an awards ceremony for practitioners and organisations in the industry.

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PRAU announced its Golden Jubilee programme in Kampala on October 8, 2026. The summit will run from October 20 to 23 at the Source of the Nile Hotel. The 10th PRAU Excellence Awards will take place on the final evening.

Founded on May 22, 1976, PRAU brings together public relations practitioners, communication specialists, brand managers and professionals in related fields. It has spent five decades promoting training and ethical practice, and has pushed for statutory recognition of the profession.

PRAU president Irene Nakasiita said the anniversary offered a chance to recognise the association’s founders and consider how the profession should respond to changes in communication.

“Reaching 50 years is not just a celebration of our longevity as an association, it is recognition of the increasing value of strategic communication in building institutional credibility, strengthening stakeholder trust and supporting national development,” she said.

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The programme will include professional development sessions, discussions about public relations in a digital information environment and recognition of past PRAU leaders.

Tina Wamala, the organising committee chairperson and PRAU’s immediate past president, said the anniversary should also focus on mentoring new practitioners and improving professional standards.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita (5th L), PRAU Governing Council Members, Sponsors during the launch of PRUA’s 50th Anniversary celebration roadmap

“This Golden Jubilee is not simply an opportunity to look back at our achievements. It is an opportune moment to reflect on how we can further professionalise our industry, mentor the next generation of practitioners and continue shaping Uganda’s narrative with integrity,” she said.

The Excellence Awards will recognise individuals, campaigns and organisations that have contributed to public relations and strategic communication in Uganda. They will be held under the theme, “A Legacy in Gold: Honouring the Cream of Public Relations.”

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